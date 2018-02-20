Only female boss of rodeo trail-ride tasked with big job

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3115382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Erica Simon rides along with the Rodeo Houston trail-riders, who are keeping an eye on the weather ahead of their arrival.

The countdown to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is on, and the trail-riders are making their way to town.On Tuesday, we caught up with the Southwestern Trailriders Association as they made their way through Fort Bend County, led by Rosetta Gray.Gray is the only female trail boss in this year's event."People say, 'they're just riding.' It's not that easy, because you have to find campsites, places that are big enough to accommodate you," Gray explained.Gray may be petite with a great laugh and a likeable personality, but out on the trail, it's business. She's got to lead more than 100 riders from West Columbia, Texas to Houston, a job she's honored to have."I'm glad to be the one and only," Gray said.One of her top priorities is education, something she got to instill at Heritage Rose Elementary. The kids rode wagons and learned about the old ways of the west."It's no one certain person's history. It's everybody's history," Gray said.With inclement weather closing in, Gray also has to worry about safety. Skyeye 13 got shots from up above of Gray's group and the Texas Independence Trailride. If it turns nasty, Gray has to make the call to let it pass."We pull over and we call our transportation folks. They load up and take us to the next campsite," Gray continued.Each click of the hoof and roll of the wheel remind the trail boss why she loves her gig. She doesn't take it for granted."It's a big job. I'm ready," she laughed.