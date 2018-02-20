Needville Junior High student charged after allegedly posting Snapchat threat

Deputies say a Needville Junior High student is in hot water after allegedly posting a violent threat on Snapchat.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Another student is facing felony charges after allegedly posting a threat of violence against his school.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old Needville Junior High student was arrested on campus after an image of a shotgun appeared on Snapchat with the caption, "Don't come to skoo tm @needvill."

Another student allegedly heard the student say "I'm not scared, I'm planning on doing this," according to deputies.

The male student is being held in the Fort Bend County juvenile detention facility.

The suspect's name is not being released because he is a minor.

Sheriff Troy Nehls is warning parents to take action now to prevent their students from facing similar consequences.

"Please parents, this is serious," Nehls said. "Talk to your kids and be active in their lives."
