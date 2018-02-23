HOV ramps close as part of 5-6 year construction project

TxDOT announced a major closure at the I-69 Southwest Freeway HOV entrance and exit ramps at Westpark starting tonight at 9 p.m.The transportation department is continuing progress on the $259 million I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.For an alternate route, drivers will be able to access the HOV lanes on I-69 just east of the I-610 West Loop interchange at Edloe.The I-69 and I-610 interchange is a major connection point for the greater Houston area.The project is supposed to improve safety and mobility while reducing congestion with wider two-lane connector ramps, increased sight distance, and eliminated weaving.The project will also add shoulders and detention ponds along the I-610 West Loop main lane bridge over I-69.Construction on the highways will be phased and will include night time and weekend road closures.TxDOT says the projects will take about five to six years to complete.