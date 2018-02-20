Armed suspects climb in Shipley's drive-thru to hold up store

EMBED </>More Videos

Video released of armed robbery at Shipley donuts (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying the men responsible for robbing a Shipley's on Dec. 17.

Police released surveillance video showing five men exiting their vehicle at the Shipley's located on the 12000 block of Westheimer.

Authorities confirmed two of the five suspects Davonta Patton, 17, and Taurus Williams, 21, have both been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.


The video shows the suspects climb into the shop through the drive-thru window while one of the men pointed a gun at the employees.

Police say the suspects were very aggressive with the employees and forced them to the ground while they ransacked registers for money.

The men fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle.

The Houston Police Department says the five suspects are believed to be responsible for six other robberies in Harris County and Houston.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberysurveillance videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video