Armed suspects climb in Shipley's drive-thru to hold up store

Unbelievable video. @houstonpolice say these two men jumped through a drive-thru window to carry out a violent attack inside @ShipleyDo_Nuts. Take a look -> https://t.co/UjViT6qUYW. HPD says they need your help to catch the other men in the surveillance video. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/B49tnFrhsT — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 20, 2018

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying the men responsible for robbing a Shipley's on Dec. 17.Police released surveillance video showing five men exiting their vehicle at the Shipley's located on the 12000 block of Westheimer.Authorities confirmed two of the five suspects Davonta Patton, 17, and Taurus Williams, 21, have both been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.The video shows the suspects climb into the shop through the drive-thru window while one of the men pointed a gun at the employees.Police say the suspects were very aggressive with the employees and forced them to the ground while they ransacked registers for money.The men fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle.The Houston Police Department says the five suspects are believed to be responsible for six other robberies in Harris County and Houston.