Keep it simple: Easy juicing recipes you can make at home

Whether you're really into juicing, or just want to test the waters, there are plenty of recipes to get you started that don't require a lot of prep time.
Here are a few to get you started.
Green Juice with Honey
HEB has several cooking tips and recipes on its website. We found this one.
Here's what you need:
Spinach
Granny Smith apple
Kale
Ginger
Cucumber
Cilantro
Honey
Cayenne pepper and lime
Here's what you do:
Combine the first six ingredients in a juicer. Pour into a glass, and add honey, cayenne and lime juice.
The total suggested time it should take to prepare is five minutes.
Click here to see the exact amount of each ingredient that the recipe calls for.
Carrot-Orange Juice
According to the instructions on WebMD, you don't even need a juicer for this recipe.
If you have a juicer, you'll process a yellow tomato, orange, apple and carrots.
If not, you'll throw the ingredients into a blender and also strain them.
Once they're together, add ice if you want, and enjoy!
WebMD lists the full recipe with ingredient amounts on its website.
Coconut water
If you want a juice to help you stay hydrated, check out this one from Shape.com.
It's probably the simplest one to make of all - get a green coconut, cut it open and drink!
A boost from beets
Men's Fitness also offers up recipes, and the magazine says this concoction could also help with cognitive function.
You'll need:
1 beetroot
1 sweet potato
3 medium carrots.
If you're not into beets, doctors say you can substitute blueberries and blackberries. You can also add potassium-rich ingredients like bananas.
Related Topics:
healthjuicerhealthy recipesrecipe
