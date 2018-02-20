Very soon it is going to be easier to report animal abuse in Houston and Harris County.Right now there are more than 50 law enforcement agencies you could contact, but often people do not know the right place to call when they see an animal in need. But now, the city and county are setting up one number and website to turn to for help.Animal lover Jori Green saved a half dozen dogs recently and knows all too well that animals can easily be abused."I just think that the animals can't speak for themselves so they need humans, caring individuals like us to help them," Green said.A single phone number is being set up in Houston and Harris County to report animal abuse along with a single website so those who see animals in trouble can tell law enforcement right away.Currently there are more than 50 agencies in Harris County that take animal abuse calls, but too often the report does not go to the correct place and the abuse may not get investigated. The new reporting system is designed to streamline the process from reporting abuse all the way to conviction for animal cruelty.