PETS & ANIMALS

New system to streamline reporting animal abuse in Houston and Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

New plan to prevent animal abuse (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Very soon it is going to be easier to report animal abuse in Houston and Harris County.

Right now there are more than 50 law enforcement agencies you could contact, but often people do not know the right place to call when they see an animal in need. But now, the city and county are setting up one number and website to turn to for help.

Animal lover Jori Green saved a half dozen dogs recently and knows all too well that animals can easily be abused.

"I just think that the animals can't speak for themselves so they need humans, caring individuals like us to help them," Green said.

A single phone number is being set up in Houston and Harris County to report animal abuse along with a single website so those who see animals in trouble can tell law enforcement right away.

Currently there are more than 50 agencies in Harris County that take animal abuse calls, but too often the report does not go to the correct place and the abuse may not get investigated. The new reporting system is designed to streamline the process from reporting abuse all the way to conviction for animal cruelty.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltyHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video