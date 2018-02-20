4 super foods to add to your diet to help you eat healthy

If your goal is to eat healthy, and you're still sticking to it despite being seven weeks into the new year, there are four super foods you should consider adding to your diet.
The website realsimple.com has compiled a list of items.
Acai
This fruit from South America has high levels of antioxidants that can help fight cancer and heart disease.
Goji berries
This fruit contains a ton of vitamin C. It has been used in Asia for centuries to help boost the immune system and treat poor circulation.
Seaweed
These vegetables from the sea have omega-three fatty acids, which can prevent heart disease and stroke. It's also loaded with calcium, iron and zinc.
Kefir
Kefir is something that you drink, and it has a similar taste to yogurt.
Kefir is loaded with probiotics, which help your digestive system.
Related Topics:
healthfoodsuperfoodhealthy living
healthfoodsuperfoodhealthy living