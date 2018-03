Authorities say Kellen Robert Hogan who went missing after he was dropped off at work Sunday afternoon has been found safe.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that 17-year-old Hogan has been reunited with his family. Hogan was last seen on Sunday, when he was dropped off at The Woodlands Mall for work at 1:40 p.m.He clocked in and then clocked out for a few minutes.No further information on the case has been released.