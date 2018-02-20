HOUSTON ASTROS

Riding in style: See the custom Houston Astros Jeep any fan would love

Roll around town showing your Astros pride with this custom Jeep. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the Houston Astros fans who want to pull up to Minute Maid Park in a vehicle that'll get people talking, you may want to swing by Mac Haik.

The dealership on the Katy Freeway has a custom Astros - themed Jeep on display, and it just might have fans ready to take off in it.

The vehicle is blue with a wrap of orange stripes, similar to the style of the Astros rainbow-colored jerseys.

It also has a white star and the Astros logo.

If you become the proud owner of this ride, you'll also have the option of strolling through the streets of Houston on 20" wheels and 35" all terrain tires.

Just expect to be stopped for lots of pictures, and maybe even a few rides.

NOT ACTUAL SIZE: This little Jose Altuve Pop! figure was big news in New York this weekend.

