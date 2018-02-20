A store owner in southeast Houston is left with a huge mess after the third time crooks have struck, costing him about $20,000 in damages.A smash and grab robbery attempt struck the New Ellington Food Store on Dixie Farm Road between Highway 3 and I-45 at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.Police say at least three suspects brought three vehicles to the scene of the crime. They used a white Ford truck to ram through the front of the building, loaded up the ATM and took off.Minutes later, police spotted that truck and chased it. The driver crashed into a fence near a middle school several miles from the original crime scene and ran off.Drivers in the two other vehicles involved got away, according to police.The owner says this is the third time this has happened to his store. He estimates there's at least $20,000 in damages.