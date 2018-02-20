Suspect escapes after crashing into fence near middle school

EMBED </>More Videos

Thieves crash truck in store and steal ATM in SE Houston. Foti Kallergis has the story: (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A store owner in southeast Houston is left with a huge mess after the third time crooks have struck, costing him about $20,000 in damages.

A smash and grab robbery attempt struck the New Ellington Food Store on Dixie Farm Road between Highway 3 and I-45 at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say at least three suspects brought three vehicles to the scene of the crime. They used a white Ford truck to ram through the front of the building, loaded up the ATM and took off.

Minutes later, police spotted that truck and chased it. The driver crashed into a fence near a middle school several miles from the original crime scene and ran off.

Drivers in the two other vehicles involved got away, according to police.

The owner says this is the third time this has happened to his store. He estimates there's at least $20,000 in damages.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
smash and grabHoustonSouthbelt / Ellington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video