The poll, taken after last week's massacre, found most think stricter gun laws would have prevented the Parkland shooting, while 77 percent think better mental health treatment would have stopped it.
A source familiar with the investigation tells ABC News that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, had access to 10 guns, seven of which he legally purchased.
Here's the timeline of how the Florida high school shooting unfolded: