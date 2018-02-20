Poll: Stricter gun laws could have prevented Parkland school massacre

Following the Parkland school shooting massacre in Florida, a new ABC News-Washington Post poll found that most Americans say President Trump and Congress are not doing enough to stop mass shootings.

The poll, taken after last week's massacre, found most think stricter gun laws would have prevented the Parkland shooting, while 77 percent think better mental health treatment would have stopped it.

A source familiar with the investigation tells ABC News that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, had access to 10 guns, seven of which he legally purchased.

Here's the timeline of how the Florida high school shooting unfolded:

