SPORTS

JJ Watt asks Twitter which video game he should play next: PUBG or Fortnite?

EMBED </>More Videos

JJ Watt wants to know if he should play Fortnite or PUBG (KTRK)

Fresh off his win of Walter Payton Man of the Year, JJ Watt is now chasing the title of last man standing.

The NFL superstar recently posted a twitter poll asking 'PUBG OR Fortnite?'


For the non-gamers, Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) are extremely popular video games. Both games feature a similar 100-player battle royale until only one player is left.

The poll has over 44,000 votes at the time of this post and has gamers from all over the world arguing for their favorite.

Next time you play one of these games, you could be going up against one of the NFL's greatest players.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsvideo gamejj wattnflHouston Texansplaystationxboxgames
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video