Fresh off his win of Walter Payton Man of the Year, JJ Watt is now chasing the title of last man standing.The NFL superstar recently posted a twitter poll asking 'PUBG OR Fortnite?'For the non-gamers, Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) are extremely popular video games. Both games feature a similar 100-player battle royale until only one player is left.The poll has over 44,000 votes at the time of this post and has gamers from all over the world arguing for their favorite.Next time you play one of these games, you could be going up against one of the NFL's greatest players.