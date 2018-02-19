14-year-old girl accused of killing her own father

OMAHA, Nebraska --A 14-year-old girl is in custody, accused of killing her own father at their home.
Authorities were called to a home in Omaha Saturday morning to check on the well-being of the man who lived there.
Inside the house they found the body of 48-year-old Montrel Williams. Police called the scene suspicious and the homicide unit was called in to investigate.
Neighbor Demonte Walker told WOWT-TV he knew something wasn't right when he saw the yellow tape and police on scene.
"It's typical to hear gunshots in this neighborhood but to find a dead body in somebody house or just anywhere around here is pretty unheard of," Walker said.
The police investigation led to the arrest of Montrel's 14-year-old daughter on Sunday. She was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.
Neighbors say the father and daughter only moved into the home on 41st Street about three months ago.
It's still not clear exactly how he was killed. The investigation remains ongoing.