Couple thankful wallet lost during Eagles celebration returned by Good Samaritan

Wallet lost during Eagles celebration returned: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Rudi Cuffari said his wallet dropped out of his pocket onto the streets of Center City Philadelphia while he was celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

"We were dancing in the middle of the street," said Cuffari. "We parked and hopped out of the UHaul; we were in and out a couple of times."

That night was cause for celebration, but the next day... not so much.

"When I woke up, I went to look for my wallet, and it just wasn't there," said Cuffari. "I started calling everyone."

Thirteen days later, Cuffari got a package in the mail. No note. No sender's address.

"Oh my God - his wallet- they mailed it back to us," said Ariel Rivera. I immediately posted it on Facebook. I just wanted to thank the person that mailed it back to us. It even had the money that was in there with the wallet!"



Everything, including his social security card and cash, was intact.

Cuffari admits he lost a lot of sleep over his missing wallet, his primary concern being identity theft.

"Thank you! Thank you so much!" said Rivera. "Nobody really knows how much this stuff meant to him. Some stuff he could never replace."

