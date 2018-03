A 6-year-old boy was one of the four people who were shot outside a steakhouse in San Antonio Sunday night, according to officials.Police say all the victims are related.The masked gunman allegedly approached the family while they were standing outside of Texas Roadhouse.Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.The boy was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.Investigators believe the shooting was not random.The gunman is on the run.