Katy ISD hiring school bus drivers due to shortage

If you're looking for a job, you may want to check out Katy ISD.The district is hiring more full and part-time school bus drivers to deal with a shortage.Pay for the job starts at $16.66 an hour.Drivers will work two shifts: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.You must have five years of driving experience and a good driving record.You can apply for the job here Just select "auxiliary" under job categories and then choose "transportation" to see the list of openings.