EDUCATION

Katy ISD hiring school bus drivers due to shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy ISD is hiring more school bus drivers due to a shortage.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a job, you may want to check out Katy ISD.

The district is hiring more full and part-time school bus drivers to deal with a shortage.

Pay for the job starts at $16.66 an hour.

Drivers will work two shifts: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

You must have five years of driving experience and a good driving record.

You can apply for the job here.

Just select "auxiliary" under job categories and then choose "transportation" to see the list of openings.

RELATED: Katy ISD seeks community input on transportation changes
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationkaty isdschool busbus drivercareersjobsKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video