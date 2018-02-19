Katy ISD hiring school bus drivers due to shortage

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for a job, you may want to check out Katy ISD.
The district is hiring more full and part-time school bus drivers to deal with a shortage.
Pay for the job starts at $16.66 an hour.
Drivers will work two shifts: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
You must have five years of driving experience and a good driving record.
You can apply for the job here.
Just select "auxiliary" under job categories and then choose "transportation" to see the list of openings.
