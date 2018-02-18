TRAFFIC

Driver dies after car slams into stalled 18-wheeler in Montgomery Co.

DPS officers said the driver of this car slammed into the back of a stalled 18-wheeler on I-45 in Montgomery County. (KTRK)

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down I-45 in Montgomery County, just south of the Walker County line.

Just before 8 p.m., DPS was dispatched to the scene, where a driver slammed into the back of a disabled 18-wheeler.

The truck was on the shoulder with safety flares in place when the driver smashed into the back of the flat bed.

The victim, who had to be cut from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at Conroe Regional Trauma Center.

We do not know the name or age of the victim.

Traffic exiting at FM 1375 is being put on the feeder road, which is also at a standstill as people are stopping to look at the wreck.
