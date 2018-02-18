The staff at Killen's BBQ in Pearland is looking for the man who stole their tip jar.The theft happened on Friday afternoon as surveillance cameras were rolling inside the restaurant.Surveillance video shows the man talking on his phone. You can see him take a look around to make sure no one is watching.He then stuffs the jar under his shirt and walks off with the cash.Owner Ronnie Killen says the man came in asking for a menu."You could tell that he was trying to get the cashier to leave the cash register, so obviously he could take it," Killen said. "Finally, she walked out from behind the cash register area to go to the bathroom, and that is when he came in, took the money and went out the backdoor, and then went to his car."Killen said the jar was taken after four hours of business, so he estimated anywhere from $50 to $300 could have been inside the jar.