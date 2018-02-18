Police: Man tells landlord he's going to rob bank for rent money

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
A suspected bank robber in Las Vegas spilled the beans before his alleged crime.

According to court documents, he told his landlord that he would hold up the bank for rent money.

A federal complaint says 64-year old Ronald Dufloth robbed a Wells Fargo bank near Sands and Howard Hughes Parkway on Jan. 10.

Court documents say two days before the robbery, Dufloth told his apartment manager at the Siegel Suites that he was going to do the crime to pay his rent.

Neighbors told KSNV that the actions from Dufloth were unnecessary.

When Dufloth was in the bank, he handed the teller a note reading he needed $3,000 -- all in $100 bills.

Dufloth allegedly had a contraption with a red button that looked like an explosive.

"I feel sorry for him. It is hard out here but he shouldn't have done that, " Kordell Jones told KSNV.

Authorities say after reviewing surveillance images, they were able to track down Dufloth to the Siegel Suites he lived at.

After speaking with the apartment manager, police found the Dufloth in his room.

An arrest was immediately made.

Dufloth has pleaded not guilty to robbery related charges.

His trial is set for April 9.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyu.s. & world
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos