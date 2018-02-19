Bodies of newborn twins found in suitcase, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Abandoned bodies of infants found in suitcase (KTRK)

CROSS COUNTY, Arkansas (KTRK) --
Authorities say the bodies of two newborn babies have been found in a suitcase along a road in northeast Arkansas. The infants appear to be twins, Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Nichols told WREG.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were discovered Friday afternoon in a purple suitcase, which was on a ditch bank along a county road.

"When I left work this evening, I was shaken up. Like, I was in tears," Cross resident Santia Wallace said.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who left the babies on side of the road.

"Here I am, want to have kids and for you to, like, kill them? Like, who does that?" Wallace added.

Nichols confirmed that his office has identified several persons of interest but did not elaborate.

"It's hard to comprehend. I mean, I wouldn't know why anybody would abandon two little babies like that," Cross resident Walter Hill said.

The sheriff's office said the bodies are being sent to the state crime lab for autopsies, which should help investigators determine how the infants died and when.

Cross County deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
infant deathstwinsu.s. & worldArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video