ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter bots post fake claims of white people being assaulted to deter 'Black Panther' viewings

EMBED </>More Videos

Marvel's "Black Panther" has opened to rave reviews and impressive box office numbers, but some people are trying to spoil the movie's debut by claiming they were assaulted while watching the movie. (Twitter / facebook/blackpanthermovie)

By
BURBANK, California --
Marvel's "Black Panther" has opened to rave reviews and impressive box office numbers, but some people are trying to spoil the movie's debut by claiming they were assaulted while watching the movie.

The movie, which features a predominantly black cast, could set the record for the largest President's Day weekend opening ever. But dozens of fake tweets are trying to deter people from theaters with claims there have been racist attacks on white people outside screenings.

"I think that's just another evidence of how trolls out there are just ruining news out there," Houman Sayaghi said.

Some of the tweets, according to internet sleuths, were stolen photos taken from actual accidents and beatings. Bots used them to bait people online. Many of those bots have since been taken down and revealed.

"It's really, really hurtful because the movie was amazing. They talk about issues that we're dealing with right now - just being a human being. It was amazing," Hattie Sallie said.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" writer and director James Gun sent out a tweet in response, saying the "racists are out there rearing their ugly heads with lots of fake tweets about violence at Black Panther screenings."


People came out of the sold-out showings in Burbank and said it's all the more reason to support the groundbreaking movie.

"I think that the whole point of the movie is that we need to fight all of this negativity and division. It's not about fighting with racism or hatred. The only thing that's really going to change anything is love. I think people should definitely see the movie. It's really good," Amber Norris said.

Los Angeles police said there has been no evidence of any kind of attack at any of the screenings in the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentassaulthoaxmovie newsmoviestwittermarvelmarvel comicsdisneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video