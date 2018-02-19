An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old girl is now in custody.Police in Akron say they were able to track the suspect down Saturday."May her soul rest in peace," Tika Graham said.A makeshift memorial of balloons and stuffed animals were placed in front of the victim's home."I've got a 4-year-old son, I couldn't imagine what this mom is going through. I just wanted to stop by and pay my respects to the family and the 4-year-old. I couldn't imagine, I couldn't imagine," Graham said.People like Tika Graham were moved to pay respects to the little girl on Saturday.Hours before, 31-year-old Darnell Bitting was arrested and charged for the crime.Authorities located Bitting with weapons, body armor and a hand grenade.U.S. Marshals say the shooting happened after an altercation between the victim's mother and Bitting.The woman told authorities she had been breaking windows in the home to "retrieve some property" when the suspect allegedly came out of the home with a rifle and shot once towards her vehicle."Just a tragedy. A 4-year-old getting hit by bullets," Eddie Williams said.Police say four children and their grandmother were inside the vehicle at the time. The grandmother drove the young girl to Akron Children Hospital where she later died.