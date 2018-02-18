Man fatally shot inside southwest Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was fatally shot inside of a southwest Houston apartment building.

The Houston Police Department received reports of a man shot in the 9000 block of Forum Park Drive around 1:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a single gun shot wound inside the apartment.



Police say multiple people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one would come forward with information.

Several people were taken downtown for questioning, according to authorities.
