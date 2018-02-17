4 firefighters injured after firetruck overturned en route to emergency call

EMBED </>More Videos

4 firefighters injured after firetruck collides with pickup truck, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Four firefighters were injured when their firetruck overturned Saturday afternoon in Tomball.

Emergency officials responded to the scene near FM 249 and Highway 99 just after 5 p.m. The firefighters were on the way to an apartment fire call when the accident happened.

The impact caused the truck to overturn after it went into a muddy field beside the feeder road. According to the department, the firetruck was traveling south on the feeder road. The pickup truck was going east on 249.

The firetruck had its sirens and emergency lights on, officials said.

Two people inside a pickup truck were also injured.


Officials said the four firefighters and two occupants in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital.

By late Saturday, everyone had been released.

The value of the truck was placed at more than $1 million, but for the fire chief, his thoughts were with those who were involved in the crash.

"I lost a good friend of mine who was with the Houston Fire Department. Thankfully, this turned out better," said Chief Randy Parr.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighter injuredTomball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video