Random Acts of Kindness Day presents us with the perfect opportunity to spread the love as we embark on tiny missions of compassion. Luckily for us, there's no limit to the random acts of kindness that we can carry out. Here at Eyewitness News, Chauncy Glover and Mayra Moreno shared the love to individuals around Houston.Mayra purchased a customers coffee at a local Starbucks, while Chauncy purchased an individual groceries at Kroger.National Random Acts of Kindness Day is observed on Feb. 17. It is celebrated by individuals, groups and organizations to encourage acts of kindness worldwide.It is a favorite day for many, as people everywhere are enjoying doing acts of kindness. Not only is it positive for the receiver, but for the giver, too.In New Zealand, where this day originated, celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day on Sep. 1.It's also recognized by some on other days throughout the year; however, doing random acts of kindness is something that can be done every day of the year.