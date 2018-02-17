TRAFFIC

Car strikes HPD vehicles while officers investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Gulf Fwy

Car strikes HPD vehicles while officers investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Gulf Fwy (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Road were closed Saturday morning after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The Houston Police Department was called to the Gulf Freeway crash around 2:30 a.m.


While officers were investigating the crash, one car then smashed the officers patrol vehicle. The officers were transported to the hospital out of precaution, but are expected to be okay.

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down all SB lanes on Gulf Fwy



Police officers arrested one male driver accused of drinking while driving.

Related Topics:
trafficmotorcycle accidentcrashhouston police department
