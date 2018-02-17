Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down all SB lanes on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Road were closed Saturday morning after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
The Houston Police Department was called to the Gulf Freeway crash around 2:30 a.m.
Freeway Closure/Fatality Crash: Gulf Fwy @ El Dorado. Motorcycle crash. #houtraffic #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 17, 2018
While officers were investigating the crash, one car then smashed the officers patrol vehicle. The officers were transported to the hospital out of precaution, but are expected to be okay.
Police officers arrested one male driver accused of drinking while driving.
