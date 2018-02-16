Drug dealing grandma: 75-year-old accused of being 'go-to' person for drugs

PARSONS, Tennessee --
A 75-year-old woman is accused of dealing drugs and being the "go-to person" for nearly 20 years before being caught.

"If you wanted strong painkillers and things like that, she was the go-to person," Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd told WREG.

Betty Jordan was charged with three counts of drug manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession and three counts of drug possession for "opioids, heroin, morphine and different things."

WREG reported that officers recovered Oxycodone, Xanex and $12,000 in cash from Jordan's home.

Jordan uses a walker and wheelchair to get around, officials said.

She is out on a $50,000 bond and is currently hospitalized.

The sheriff expects more arrests in the case.
