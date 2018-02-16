HOUSTON --Once the engagement is in the books, the search for the perfect wedding location begins. Local couples are in luck, as Houston ranks among America's 15 best places to tie the knot.
To help engaged couples everywhere find the best bang for their buck for their upcoming nuptials, personal finance website WalletHub has revealed the best places to get married in 2018. Houston appears near the top of the list, at No. 15.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find "the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day." Analysts examined each city across 23 indicators of wedding friendliness, from average wedding cost to chapels and churches per capita.
