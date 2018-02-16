SOCIETY

Houston one of America's 15 best places to tie the knot

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston ranks at the top of the list for cheapest and most convenient places to get married (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Once the engagement is in the books, the search for the perfect wedding location begins. Local couples are in luck, as Houston ranks among America's 15 best places to tie the knot.

To help engaged couples everywhere find the best bang for their buck for their upcoming nuptials, personal finance website WalletHub has revealed the best places to get married in 2018. Houston appears near the top of the list, at No. 15.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find "the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day." Analysts examined each city across 23 indicators of wedding friendliness, from average wedding cost to chapels and churches per capita.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingwedding dresswedding proposalHouston
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video