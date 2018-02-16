POLITICS

Report details alleged Trump affair with Playboy playmate Karen McDougal

EMBED </>More Videos

A new bombshell report details a Playboy playmate's timeline of her alleged affair with President Donald Trump

NEW YORK --
A new bombshell report details a Playboy playmate's timeline of her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, a claim the White House denies.

The New Yorker published handwritten notes from Karen McDougal, reporting that the National Enquirer bought the excusive rights to her story but never published it.

The tabloid reportedly paid $150,000 for her account of the affair, which allegedly began less than two years after he married his current wife Melania and after son Barron was born.

The Enquirer claimed it didn't find the details "credible," but the deal prevented McDougal from telling her story elsewhere. But now, the New Yorker reported it obtained an eight-page document from one of McDougal's friends detailing the alleged affair. McDougal confirmed it to be written in her own handwriting.

They allegedly met at a party in June 2006 at Playboy mansion after Trump taped an episode of his reality show "The Apprentice" there. McDougal reportedly wrote that Trump "immediately took a liking to me, kept talking to me, telling me how beautiful I was."

According to the New Yorker, in the document, McDougal describes their first date as dinner in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they allegedly had sex.

"We talked for a couple hours, then it was on," she wrote. "He offered me money...I looked at him (+ felt sad) + said, 'no thanks - I'm not 'that girl.''"

Afterward, she reportedly wrote she "went to see him every time he was in LA (which was a lot)," and that he hid the fact that he paid for her travel "every time I flew to meet him, I booked/paid for flight + hotel + he reimbursed me."

She reportedly wrote that an affair between Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which he has denied, began while he and McDougal were together as well.

According to the New Yorker, McDougal's alleged affair with Trump lasted for nine months, with McDougal reportedly writing she ended the relationship in April 2007.

The White House released a statement to the New Yorker, saying, "This is an old story that is just more fake news. The president says he never had a relationship with McDougal."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpplayboyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video