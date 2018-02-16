SOCIETY

17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack (KTRK)

TWINSBURG, Ohio --
Dramatic video shows a student saving an assistant track coach after he collapsed at the gym last October.

"I set the weights on the floor and was catching my breath between sets and next thing I know face-first on the floor, not breathing and had no pulse," Chuck Glover, who coaches at Twinsburg High School in Ohio, said.

Glover, who said he works out three times a week and is on a heart-healthy diet, had just suffered a massive heart attack.

"I always considered myself pretty fit," Glover said. "I'm probably carrying a little more weight than I should, but I never had any indication, no symptoms, no pain."

Nearby, 17-year old gym lifeguard Nicole Fruscella -- who attends the high school where Glover coaches -- was doing her homework in the gym office.

"My manager called me, told me to grab the trauma bag and go to the fitness center," Fruscella said.

Suddenly, it was time to put her lifesaving training into action.

Newly released surveillance video from the gym shows Fruscella, armed with a portable defibrillator, rushing into the weight-training area to help Glover.

"We do training twice a month on CPR and on how to use the defibrillator, so I was prepared," Fruscella said. "We cut open his shirt, set up the defibrillator, it told us to shock him, so we did. EMS arrived shortly after that."

Paramedics rushed Glover to the hospital, where he underwent heart surgery immediately, followed by another procedure in December, he said.

Despite always having had regular cholesterol levels, Glover said doctors told him he had a nearly complete blockage in a main artery.

"My cardiologist told me that the survival rate is less than 5 percent. The response time is probably the most critical element. The fact that Nicole was there was in less than 2 1/2 minutes saved me," Glover said.

"It's crazy for me to think that I'm basically the reason this guy's alive," Fruscella added.

"Every time I see her, I gotta give her a big hug and I start crying," said Glover.

"I just feel like there was an angel on my shoulder that day and her name was Nicole."

Related Topics:
societyheart attackstudentsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video