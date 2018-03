EMBED >More News Videos HELP WANTED: If you could cuddle with this kitten all day, you might be able to make a career of it.

Calling all cat lovers. Houston's first cat café is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.El Gato Coffeehouse gives you the chance to enjoy coffee house drinks and treats, all while in the company of dozens of friendly cats, that happen to be up for adoption.On Saturday, El Gato is throwing a "paw"ty, from noon to 3 p.m., complete with ex"purr"esso, cake, prizes, and crafts. Tickets range from $7 to $10.