CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Motorcyclist beaten by two men in violent La Porte road rage incident

Trey Desmuke said he ended up with a concussion after being beaten in a violent fit of road rage in La Porte. (KTRK)

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
It's 41 seconds of video that Trey Desmuke knows by heart.

On Tuesday, he was at the intersection of Spencer and Underwood in La Porte on his Harley when the bike's noise irritated a driver.

Words wound up coming to blows.

"I was sitting on my bike like this, and he came around and caught me like this, and my bike ends up tumping over," Desmuke said.

The incident was all caught on a bystanders' cell phone camera as two other men jump in, and not to help Desmuke.

"He grabbed me and threw me over, and the guy whose pants fell off is sitting there punching me in the face," Desmuke said.

He was unconscious in the street as the kicks continued, until the man with the camera yelled out.

La Porte police were called and the video is now part of the investigation.

Desmuke has a swollen eye and diminished sight, a swollen jaw and he believes a concussion.

Despite all that, he says he isn't pressing charges.

"A fights a fight," Desmuke said. "You win some, you lose some. I lost that one."

He has the scars to remind him and that video that's gone viral.

"That was my 41 seconds of fame," Desmuke said.

