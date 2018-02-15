FOOD & DRINK

12 Houston restaurants and chefs named 2018 James Beard Awards semifinalists

A dozen restaurants in Houston are nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston is well represented in this year's batch of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

The nominations for the so-called Oscars of food were announced this morning, and there are 12 Houston area restaurants and chefs on their list.

Five of those nominations are for Best Chef Southwest, a category won by Houston's Hugo Ortega in 2017.

The winners will be announced at the 2018 James Beard Awards on May 7 in Chicago.

Click here for a full list of the 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists

2018 Houston James Beard Awards Semifinalists
  • Xochi, Best New Restaurant
  • Anvil Bar & Refuge, Outstanding Bar Program
  • Jillian Bartolome, Aqui, Outstanding Pastry Chef
  • Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group (Hugo's, Caracol, Xochi, and others), Outstanding Restaurateur
  • Hugo's, Outstanding Service
  • Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Outstanding Wine Program
  • Martha De Leon, Pax Americana, Rising Star Chef of the Year
  • Ross Coleman and James Haywood, Kitchen 713, Best Chef: Southwest
  • Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Best Chef: Southwest
  • Ronnie Killen, Killen's Steakhouse, Best Chef: Southwest
  • Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Best Chef: Southwest
  • Ryan Pera, Coltivare, Best Chef: Southwest

Houston chef Hugo Ortega honored with James Beard Award
EMBED More News Videos

Renowned Houston chef Hugo Ortega has been honored with a prestigious James Beard Award.

LET'S EAT: Recipes from Hugo's



Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles: Traditional Mexican Dish
Do you like enchiladas? Chilaquiles are basically the same ingredients, but with a lot less work and Chef Hugo Ortega from Hugo's and Caracol is sharing his secret on the best way to prepare this traditional Mexican dish.
Creamy Flan de Maiz
Let's Eat: Flan from Hugo's
Add some custardy flair to your holiday meals! Whip up a batch of Chef Hugo Ortega's delicious flan de maiz.
Garnachas de calabacitas
Garnachas de Calabacitas
Mexican dishes are a crowd favorite, but they're often loaded with cheese and fatty ingredients. However, giving up Mexican food is not an option, which means we need recipes we can eat and still feel good about it.
