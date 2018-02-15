Xochi, Best New Restaurant

Anvil Bar & Refuge, Outstanding Bar Program

Jillian Bartolome, Aqui, Outstanding Pastry Chef

Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group (Hugo's, Caracol, Xochi, and others), Outstanding Restaurateur

Hugo's, Outstanding Service

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Outstanding Wine Program

Martha De Leon, Pax Americana, Rising Star Chef of the Year

Ross Coleman and James Haywood, Kitchen 713, Best Chef: Southwest

Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Best Chef: Southwest

Ronnie Killen, Killen's Steakhouse, Best Chef: Southwest

Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Best Chef: Southwest

Ryan Pera, Coltivare, Best Chef: Southwest

Renowned Houston chef Hugo Ortega has been honored with a prestigious James Beard Award.

Houston is well represented in this year's batch of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.The nominations for the so-called Oscars of food were announced this morning, and there are 12 Houston area restaurants and chefs on their list.Five of those nominations are for Best Chef Southwest, a category won by Houston's Hugo Ortega in 2017.The winners will be announced at the 2018 James Beard Awards on May 7 in Chicago.