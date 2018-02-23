HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One of the keys to helping you look thinner, might just be in your makeup bag.
Contouring is a popular makeup trend that is typically used to enhance face structure.
According to longtime makeup artist Shauntel Jones, it also slims your face.
It's achieved by using foundation, bronzer and powder to blend the makeup so that it highlights certain parts of the face and shadows the others.
But be warned. It's important to know how contouring will work best for you. Jones says you have to learn and understand your skin undertones as well as light manipulation and makeup textures.
That's where the "Sun Kissed Contour" method comes in and Jones adds, it can be done in about five minutes.
Step 1:
Make sure you apply foundation smoothly and evenly all over your face.
The application should match your body as well, so you don't have to bring the makeup all the way down to the décolletage.
Step 2:
In a swooping motion, apply all-over warming powder along the hairline with a small powder brush.
Jones recommends an all-over warming powder without shimmer from celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Kristofer Buckle.
Take your pointer fingers and move them downwards until you feel the hollows of your cheekbones.
Never take the powder past the apples of your cheeks.
Step 3:
Take a clean, small blush brush and apply powder blush along the cheeks first.
Don't go past the contour point.
Use the remaining amount of blush on the forehead.
Make sure to blend by going back and forth in a circular motion.
Step 4:
You can also contour your nose. However, you don't want to use a bronzer with shimmer in it. Jones says that can make your nose look bigger.
Take a short eyeshadow brush and apply the bronzer to the sides of the nose along with a small amount on the tip.
The smaller you want the contour on your nose, the closer in you go.
Finally, you can add a highly-pigmented brush with shimmer to your cheekbones if you want to add some illumination.
For more makeup tips, check out Jones' Instagram page @makeupmajesty.