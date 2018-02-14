BEWARE: Fraudsters selling fake Louis Vuitton bags in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in Baytown are warning fashionistas to hold on to their hard earned money after a rash of counterfeit bag sales.

The Louis Vuitton purses in question might look real, but investigators said unsuspecting buyers have been duped by sellers on Offer Up, Facebook and other online marketplaces.

The Baytown Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are investigating a number of fake bag sales.

There is very little information about the suspects, but the sales have all taken place in Baytown.

If you have purchased a Louis Vuitton bag you suspect might be fake, contact Baytown police by emailing fakelv@Baytown.org.

