Questions remain after deadly double shooting in NW Harris Co.

Deputies are investigating after two violent shootings in one northwest Harris County neighborhood. (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating the connection between two shootings in one northwest Harris County neighborhood.

Just before 3 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in the Copperfield neighborhood.

A homeowner on Stoney Glade Court told investigators a 26-year-old man came knocking on their door for help after being shot.

The homeowner grabbed some towels and attempted to stop the man's bleeding while awaiting EMS.

WATCH: Investigators give new details in deadly shooting
Deputies say a man was shot only a block away from where a woman's body was found in the Copperfield neighborhood in northwest Harris County.



Life Flight responded and took the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

One block over on Silent Star, a 56-year-old woman was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland said it was not immediately clear how the two shootings may be linked.

Investigators said they are not looking for any shooters, a fact that should calm fears in this neighborhood.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information on the shootings to call them.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Cypress
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Cypress area.

