Questions remain after deadly double shooting in NW Harris Co.

We are working a shooting scene in the 17900 block of Stoney Glade Court in Cypress, where there is 1 confirmed death and 1 person wounded. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/owNj8Afpoy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2018

Deputies are investigating the connection between two shootings in one northwest Harris County neighborhood.Just before 3 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in the Copperfield neighborhood.A homeowner on Stoney Glade Court told investigators a 26-year-old man came knocking on their door for help after being shot.The homeowner grabbed some towels and attempted to stop the man's bleeding while awaiting EMS.Life Flight responded and took the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.One block over on Silent Star, a 56-year-old woman was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.Deputy Thomas Gilliland said it was not immediately clear how the two shootings may be linked.Investigators said they are not looking for any shooters, a fact that should calm fears in this neighborhood.The Harris County Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information on the shootings to call them.