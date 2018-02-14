EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3083807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Austin HS students walkout to protest detention of a student

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3083832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye video of walkout at Austin HS

Hundreds of students have walked out of Houston's Austin High School as a protest, rallying behind a student who's under an immigration detainer.On January 30, a fight between groups of students near the campus resulted in the arrest of Dennis Rivera-Sarmiento, according to HISD officials. He has been charged with assault bodily injury.According to documents, Rivera-Sarmiento hit a female in the head with his fist.The teen had an ICE detainer placed on him due to his status, HISD said.During the walkout, students marched, chanted and carried signs in support of the teen.Houston ISD responded to Wednesday's walkout in a statement, denying that it assisted in Rivera-Sarmiento's ICE detainment: