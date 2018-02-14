Golfer Bill Haas injured, actor Luke Wilson unhurt in fatal 3-car crash in California

Golfer Bill Haas was injured and actor Luke Wilson was unhurt in an accident that killed one person Tuesday night. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Pro golfer Bill Haas was injured and actor Luke Wilson was unhurt in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday night in Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three cars were involved in the collision that happened at about 6:30 p.m. A driver lost control of a Ferrari and slammed into an oncoming BMW. The BMW overturned onto its side after the impact.

Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, whose driver died at the scene. The deceased person was not immediately identified.

The BMW's driver and the six-time PGA Tour winner were initially transported to a hospital in serious condition. A source later told golfdigest.com that Haas was "not good" but in stable condition.

The website reported that the Ferrari sideswiped Wilson's SUV before it collided with the BMW.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
