Humble officer drives to hospital after bullet goes through chest during shootout

An Humble police officer is recovering after being shot in the chest by a robbery suspect. (KTRK)

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
An officer in Humble is recovering after being shot in the chest overnight by a robbery suspect at Highway 59 and FM 1960, investigators say.

Authorities told ABC13 police were called to a home on North Ave. D where a person said he was robbed by a pair of men after trying to sell them a PlayStation gaming console.

The person gave officers a description of the suspects' car, which was a black Chevy Camaro.

Police spotted it and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, leading them on a chase that ended in the parking lot of Pappas Bar-B-Q.

A passenger inside the car was arrested, but the driver ran across Highway 59 to an area behind a Taqueria Arandas restaurant.

Officers used a taser on the suspect, but that did not stop him.

Police say he pulled out a gun and started shooting at officers who fired back.
An officer was hit in the chest.

He did not have a bullet proof vest on. Officials tell us the bullet is said to have gone through and then across his chest and out of his side.

The bullet then went through his arm. The officer was well enough to drive himself to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

ABC13 was there as the officer left the hospital. He even gave a thumbs up to his family and other officers.

"'They didn't get me this time.' That's what he keeps saying. 'They didn't get me this time,'" his family told Eyewitness News.
Humble officer who was shot walks out of hospital smiling



The suspect was hit in the pelvis. He is expected to recover.

We're told the officer is a 16-year veteran of the force.

Humble police officer shot in chest by robbery suspect, authorities say.

