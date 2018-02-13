Boy crawls home after hit-and-run driver crushes leg

A 10-year-old boy in Austin says he crawled home after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver.Caden Walsh was walking home from school on a sidewalk last Friday when he says a car jumped the curb and struck his leg. The impact pushed him into a tree.Tire tracks remain on the grass at the scene of the hit. The boy says the marks come from the vehicle that sped away.Injured and without any help, the boy crawled a quarter of a mile home.It was a sight his father hasn't shaken off."He's down at the bottom of the stairs. His leg is just covered in blood," recalled Jay Brady, Caden's dad. "He probably has a ball peen hammer-sized chunk of his leg missing. He's just screaming, blood-curdling screaming."Walsh was taken to the hospital for stitches.According to the boy, the vehicle that hit him was a dark-colored SUV.