A Katy man is wanted after he was caught on video in a violent fit ofRandu Salgado faces assault and criminal mischief charges after he was recorded smashing the side view mirror of a teen's car.The victim started filming after Salgado began aggressively tailgating his vehicle.Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office said the man chased the 18-year-old victim to Barker Cypress Road, where he allegedly punched the teen in the stomach before driving off.Deputy constables also said the victim suffered a cut to his arm in the attack.A warrant was issued for Salgado's arrest.