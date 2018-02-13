EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2743380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman says she and her 3-year-old daughter were in the crosshairs of this man's gun on I-10 this afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2193512" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eight ways to avoid road rage

A Katy man is wanted after he was caught on video in a violent fit ofRandu Salgado faces assault and criminal mischief charges after he was recorded smashing the side view mirror of a teen's car.The victim started filming after Salgado began aggressively tailgating his vehicle.Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office said the man chased the 18-year-old victim to Barker Cypress Road, where he allegedly punched the teen in the stomach before driving off.Deputy constables also said the victim suffered a cut to his arm in the attack.A warrant was issued for Salgado's arrest.