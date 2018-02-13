CYPRESS, Texas --A Katy man is wanted after he was caught on video in a violent fit of road rage.
Randu Salgado faces assault and criminal mischief charges after he was recorded smashing the side view mirror of a teen's car.
The victim started filming after Salgado began aggressively tailgating his vehicle.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office said the man chased the 18-year-old victim to Barker Cypress Road, where he allegedly punched the teen in the stomach before driving off.
Deputy constables also said the victim suffered a cut to his arm in the attack.
A warrant was issued for Salgado's arrest.
