Teen allegedly punched by Katy man in violent road rage incident

Deputies are looking for Randu Salgado after a violent road rage incident caught on camera. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas --
A Katy man is wanted after he was caught on video in a violent fit of road rage.

Randu Salgado faces assault and criminal mischief charges after he was recorded smashing the side view mirror of a teen's car.

The victim started filming after Salgado began aggressively tailgating his vehicle.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office said the man chased the 18-year-old victim to Barker Cypress Road, where he allegedly punched the teen in the stomach before driving off.

Deputy constables also said the victim suffered a cut to his arm in the attack.

A warrant was issued for Salgado's arrest.

