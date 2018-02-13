Carjacking suspect sought after gunman search at UH

UPDATE: UHPD is cancelling the alert for the suspect seen on campus near the Athletic Complex. The suspect is no longer in the vicinity o — UHAlert (@UHAlert) February 13, 2018

Police say they are looking for a suspect seen with a weapon on the UH campus.

One suspect is in custody and second suspect is wanted by police after an alleged carjacking spree in Pasadena.A photo was released Tuesday night of a suspect who allegedly ran from officers following a chase that ended at the University of Houston-Main campus.The suspects led officers in a chase from Pasadena to the corner of Milby and Elgin, near the UH Athletic Complex and adjacent baseball fields.Investigators said the suspect was armed with a weapon as he evaded police, prompting a search of the UH campus.Officers urged people to stay away from campus as they looked for the suspect on the west side of campus.Police from TSU and Pasadena were also involved in the search.In the end, no shots were fired and the search was called off when officers determined the suspect had left the area.Pasadena police said two out of three suspect vehicles involved were allegedly stolen. Investigators said one of the vehicles was taken at gunpoint from a victim in Houston.If you know who this man is, call Pasadena police.