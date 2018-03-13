LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) --Apparently, Easter egg hunts aren't just for kids. At least that's the case for the City of Lake Jackson.
Lake Jackson Parks & Recreation is hosting its third annual Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble, and since announcing the event, they've had so many register to participate that they've had to add another field of 300 people.
That makes it three fields with a total of 900 people for the egg hunt.
And with more people, means more prizes. The adult egg scramble will have more than $9,000 worth in prizes, which include 4K HDTVs, gaming systems, laptops, outdoor gear, getaways and a lot more.
More than 10,000 eggs will also be filled with candy and other prize coupons.
People will need to bring a flashlight and bag to collect eggs in the dark at the MacLean softball fields.
The eggciting event will be March 29 at 93 Lake Road. Gates open at 7:45 p.m., and the scramble starts at 8:30 p.m. on the dot. Folks who are even a minute late will not be able to participate.
The overwhelming response has more than doubled the participants since its first year.
"The first year we had 400 participants, then 600 last year and 900 this year. We like to say it's the most exciting 90 seconds of the year," Lake Jackson Parks & Recreation Director Jeremy D. Bubnick said.
The event was so popular this year that all wristbands for entry sold out in three days.
For more information about the event, visit the city's website.