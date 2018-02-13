Couples try to find creative ways to share big baby news, but one woman on a flight to Chicago decided to recruit a flight crew for her announcement.Audrey Rose was planning a huge surprise to tell her husband, David, they were having a second child. She waited until they were aboard their flight from the Tampa International Airport headed to Chicago to break the happy news.Audrey gave the flight crew a note that read:I have a big favor to ask. I just found out that I'm pregnant and I really want to surprise my husband. I was hoping you could announce it before takeoff. His name is David Rose and he is sitting in 28E. If you can give me a quick cue that you are about to announce it, I will get my video camera ready," she wrote.Audrey describes being super nervous as the attendant gave her a thumbs up.She said David was looking at his iPad, so he didn't realize she was acting strangely.Suddenly, the pilot started talking over the speaker and shared the news.It was an unforgettable moment for them and for the passengers.