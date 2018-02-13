3-year-old child dies from flu complications

MUNCIE, Indiana --An Indiana community is mourning a 3-year-old girl who died Monday after complications with the flu. The girl died at her home in Muncie, after a hospitalization.
The Delaware County Coroner says 3-year-old Alivia Veilleux died from pneumonia, a complication of the flu.
Dr. Michael Burt told WISH-TV, "That's the side effect or the complication that we worry about the most with influenza."
The symptoms of pneumonia resemble those of the flu, coughing, body aches, and a fever.
So how do you know when to take your child to the doctor?
"Any child who is acutely ill and is very fatigued and not taking fluids in or not responding normally or any child who has difficulty breathing initially," said Dr. Burt.
The coroner says Alivia had been hospitalized with the flu before she died.