HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We've got some treats to help you celebrate Fat Tuesday, and these go beyond the classic king cake.
How about King Cake Pancakes? You can find them at Snooze an AM eatery. The ring-shaped buttermilk pancakes are topped with toasted coconut and lemon curd. True to tradition, if you find a baby in yours, you win a $25 dollar gift card.
There are four Snooze locations in the Houston area.
Petite Sweets in Upper Kirby has whipped up a festive Mardi Gras Hot Chocolate. The Belgian hot cocoa is topped with whipped cream, edible gold glitter, and purple, yellow, and green sprinkles.
And old-school creole favorite, Brennan's of Houston, located in Midtown, is serving up crab artichoke dip. It's part of the restaurant's affordable 7-7-7 happy hour menu. You can enjoy seven appetizers, cocktails, and wine, available for $7 each, seven days a week, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Bar.
