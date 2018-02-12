TRAVEL

Couple sells everything for dreamboat that sinks in just two days

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple sells everything for dream boat that sinks in two days (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
A Colorado couple will have to start over for the second time after an accident sunk their dream home.

The couple sold all of their belongings and bought a 28-foot boat to travel the Gulf, but two days into their adventure, the boat struck something under the water and capsized.

"We hit something in about 8 or 9 feet of water and it stopped the boat completely," said Tanner Broadwell.

The couple watched as water rushed inside destroying everything they owned. Nikki Walsh said "Everything I've worked for, everything I've owned since I was a child, I brought with me. It's just floating away and there's nothing I can do."

Storms often shift the channel leading to the docks, and unforgiving sandbars wait to trap boats.

While Tanner and Nikki figure out what's next, they aren't giving up on their adventure. "Our dreams didn't sink with the boat." said Walsh.

The couple says it will cost an estimated $6,700 to remove their sunken boat from the Gulf.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldyachtboating
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video