ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Latin music icon Luis Miguel announces Houston show in May

EMBED </>More Videos

Luis Miguel taps Houston show for May (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Latin music icon Luis Miguel is heading to Houston this May as part of his upcoming tour.

The Mexican singer will perform at the Toyota Center on Sunday, May 27 as part of his ¡México Por Siempre! Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Citi cardholders can gain access to a presale beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The 22-date North American tour is in support of his latest studio album.

The tour begins on May 4 in San Diego.

Tickets, which start at $39.95, can be purchased through Toyota Center's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentLatinoconcertmusicHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video