Latin music icon Luis Miguel announces Houston show in May

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Latin music icon Luis Miguel is heading to Houston this May as part of his upcoming tour.
The Mexican singer will perform at the Toyota Center on Sunday, May 27 as part of his ¡México Por Siempre! Tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Citi cardholders can gain access to a presale beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The 22-date North American tour is in support of his latest studio album.
The tour begins on May 4 in San Diego.
Tickets, which start at $39.95, can be purchased through Toyota Center's website.