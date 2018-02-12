How well do you protect your home from intruders?
According to the FBI, home burglary is the most common threat to a home. In addition, nearly 1 out of 5 homes in the U.S. has a security system.
Take the quiz below to see how knowledgeable you are about home protection.
After you complete the quiz, watch Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. as we run through home security items you can buy for $20 or less.
MOBILE USERS: If you are unable to see the quiz below, click here.
Related Topics:
homesecuritysurveillance video
homesecuritysurveillance video