HAIR STYLING

Sick of shampooing and blow-drying? Consider this hair craze

EMBED </>More Videos

Sick of shampooing and blow-drying? Consider this hair craze (KTRK)

By
A recent survey of 2,000 women from the beauty retailer Look Fantastic says that we average six days a year styling our hair. That's a lot of wasted time.

But now you can spend a fraction of that washing and drying. Brooke Dobbins is a busy working professional who hates blow-drying her hair.

"I live by dry shampoo, but it will only get you so far," says Dobbins.

With the Houston humidity and her frequent workouts, she's lucky if she can make it two days without shampooing and drying her hair.

"I'm really looking for a timesaver," explains Dobbins.

So, she visited Advanced Dermatology's Dr. Sherry Ingraham for a popular new treatment.

"This is actually a patient-driven phenomenon," says Ingraham.

That's right. Patients came to dermatologists with this idea.

"The new trend is called 'Blotox,' which is a cute name for Botox injections in the scalp," Ingraham explains. "In 2004, Botox was FDA-approved for hyperhidrosis in the axillary, so we started treating the armpits with it. Now, we use it off-label for other areas."

Ingraham says an oily, sweaty scalp really depends on our biological makeup.

"Just like Botox relaxes your muscles, it blocks your sweat glands from releasing sweat," she adds.

Ingraham injected Botox into Dobbins' scalp to reduce the sweat secretion.

"I tell patients don't shampoo your hair the same day, but really, it's the only limitation," says Ingraham.

Dobbins washed her hair the next day, and then, we asked her to see how long she could go without washing her hair and journal it with photos.

"I went a total of six days, very shockingly, surprisingly, including two really sweaty workouts. Really no product at all, and I was really impressed with the results," said Dobbins.

"Blotox" lasts for six to nine months and ranges from $500 to $1500, depending on how much Botox is necessary. Ingraham recommends going to a board-certified physician for a treatment like this.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionhairhair dryerhair stylinglifestyle
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAIR STYLING
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Boost your hair shine with these 3 tips
Grooming secrets men won't tell you
Are you cleaning your hair brushes enough?
More hair styling
STYLE & FASHION
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video